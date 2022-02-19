Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.96) to GBX 2,320 ($31.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($48.71) to GBX 2,800 ($37.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,063.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.5656 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.