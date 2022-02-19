JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arco Platform currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $571.14 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 317,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

