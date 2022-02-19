JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 260

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHLAF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $236.66 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.39.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

