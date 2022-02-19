JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $18.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of ATUS opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,200. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

