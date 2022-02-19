Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.550-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Kadant also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.55-8.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kadant by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kadant by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kadant by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.