Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0-217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.90 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.36. 41,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

