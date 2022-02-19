KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 427,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

