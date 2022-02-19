KB Financial Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 534.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 70,453 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

ACWV stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.