KB Financial Partners LLC Has $439,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $52.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

