KB Financial Partners LLC Has $770,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,709,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLDR opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

