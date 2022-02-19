KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $187,094,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,366.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,632,000 after buying an additional 214,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,913,000 after buying an additional 156,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $419.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.82.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.