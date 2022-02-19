Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 171,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $855.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

