Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 31 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.68 and a 200 day moving average of $494.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

