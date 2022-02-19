Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $755,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

