Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 62 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $372.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.51 and a 200-day moving average of $406.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.11.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.