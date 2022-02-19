Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 225 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,004,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after buying an additional 438,420 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.