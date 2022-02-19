Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 290 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

LNC stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

