Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €892.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €814.33 ($925.38).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Thursday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of €677.70 and a 200-day moving average of €679.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.