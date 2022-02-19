KeyCorp Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $35.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. raised their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.10.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,488,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.