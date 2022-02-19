KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.51. 3,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.20% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

