Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.05.

TSE:K opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.38. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

