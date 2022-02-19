Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 20,064 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,294,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 684,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.