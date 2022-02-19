Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 155.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,309 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,221 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.37 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

