Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $3.98 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $21.29 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

