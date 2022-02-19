Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,647 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Graco worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 1,388.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Graco by 23.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Graco by 126.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

