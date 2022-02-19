Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $3.61 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

