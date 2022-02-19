Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $229.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $183.53 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

