Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

IT opened at $288.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.50 and its 200-day moving average is $310.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.18 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

