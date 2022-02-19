Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $371.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

