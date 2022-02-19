Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target Raised to €32.00

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KLPEF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

