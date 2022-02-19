Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

NYSE KN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 1,056,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

