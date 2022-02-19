Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.30.

KN stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. Knowles has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

