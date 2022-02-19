Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.30.
KN stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. Knowles has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.
In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
