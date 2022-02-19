Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.