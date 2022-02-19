KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 78,455 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000.

NYSEARCA KURE opened at $24.35 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

