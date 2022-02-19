Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 304,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.