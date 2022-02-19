L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.91.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,369. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.62 and a 200 day moving average of $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.