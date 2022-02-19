La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) PT Lowered to $40.00

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

