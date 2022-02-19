Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 177.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $330,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,706. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

