Lamden Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $618,120.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars.

