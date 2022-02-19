Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,447 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $39,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LANC stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

