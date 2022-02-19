Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $153.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

