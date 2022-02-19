Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of LRMR stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
