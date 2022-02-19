Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.