Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 246,228 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,818 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. CBRE Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

LVS opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

