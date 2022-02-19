Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $626,704.24 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $626,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $147,950.56.

On Saturday, December 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $315,785.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after buying an additional 412,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

