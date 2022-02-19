Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

