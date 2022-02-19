Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.60.

LB stock opened at C$43.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$31.90 and a one year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

