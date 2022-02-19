Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $49,741,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $24,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.