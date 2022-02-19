Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,900 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AMETEK by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

