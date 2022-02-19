Laurion Capital Management LP Has $398,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,058 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bentley Systems by 10,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 504,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
BSY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $71.92.
In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.