Laurion Capital Management LP Has $398,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,058 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bentley Systems by 10,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 504,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

