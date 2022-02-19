LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Insider Shrisha Radhakrishna Sells 13,842 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shrisha Radhakrishna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02.

LZ stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

